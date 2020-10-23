Hyderabad: Woman jumps off building as husband succumbs to corona

In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping off the building after her husband succumbed to coronavirus. The incident took place at Sainikpuri of Ambedkarnagar.

According to the CI Narasimhaswamy, the couple -- Dhanalakshmi (55) and Thadakamalla Venkatesh (56), a native of Nalgonda had come to the city four years ago and was residing at a rented house in Sainikpuri. Four days ago, Venkatesh had undergone corona tests after he fell sick and the results turned positive.

On Thursday, his health deteriorated and died at home. Dhanalakshmi who came from work was depressed on learning her husband's death. She went to the third floor of the building and jumped down to death. Locals alerted the police who rushed the spot and registered a case. The body was sent to a hospital for autopsy.

The police said that Dhanlakshmi was working at a supermarket store while Venkatesh is a daily wager. The couple has no children.