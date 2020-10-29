Hyderabad: Woman kills son-in-law, extramarital affair suspected

A woman killed his son-in-law a few days after her daughter committed suicide six months after the marriage. The incident took place at Ramanthapur under Uppal police station limits in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Getting into details, the victim, Naveen got married to Vandhana six months ago and the couple had differences which eventually led the woman to commit suicide. While the suicide case is under investigation, the woman's mother Anitha called up his son-in-law and stabbed him to death.

The police suspected that an extramarital affair between Anitha and Naveen led to the incidents. Vandhana is believed to have ended her life due to the harassment by in-laws and her husband's affair with her mother.

It is learned that Naveen and Anitha continued their relationship after the former got released from the jail in his wife's suicide case. Meanwhile, Anitha is said to have fed up with the harassment of Naveen and decided to get rid of him

The police took Anitha into custody and sent Naveen's body to a hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.