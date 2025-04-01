Live
- Traffic police to enhance emergency response during Brain Injury Awareness Month
- Building Strategic Infrastructure: A new dawn in J&K and Northeast region
- E-Khata to be available within two days after application is sent: BBMP
- Misappropriation of Rs 669.92 cr under MNREGA in State
- Central govt violating Article 93 of Constitution: MP Sagar Khandre
- India’s first dedicated toilet for the third gender inaugurated in Bengaluru
- CM Revanth Reddy to convene a meeting regarding HCU issue
- Kajol’s witty take on motherhood goes viral
- Screen use during bedtime may raise your risk of insomnia by 59pc
- Encouraging students to develop advanced solutions using LLM, Gen AI
Hyderabad: Woman realtor nabbed in digital arrest fraud case
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Monday arrested a woman in connection with a digital arrest fraud case. They police said that K Rithika...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Monday arrested a woman in connection with a digital arrest fraud case. They police said that K Rithika (46), a realtor from Kompally, was allegedly earlier involved in 32 cases across India, including three from Telangana She, along with associates, contacts their targets through social media platforms posing as officials from CBI, CID, cyber crime department. They only made internet calls to victims to avoid being tracked by the police.
They threatened the victims, saying they were involved in serious offences, including money laundering, human trafficking and terror activities, and extorted money. The fraud came to light recently when a victim from Hyderabad, who was duped of Rs 3.5 lakh, approached the police. While other suspects were nabbed earlier, Rithika was arrested during the day.