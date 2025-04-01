Hyderabad: Woman realtor nabbed in digital arrest fraud case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Monday arrested a woman in connection with a digital arrest fraud case. They police said that K Rithika (46), a realtor from Kompally, was allegedly earlier involved in 32 cases across India, including three from Telangana She, along with associates, contacts their targets through social media platforms posing as officials from CBI, CID, cyber crime department. They only made internet calls to victims to avoid being tracked by the police.

They threatened the victims, saying they were involved in serious offences, including money laundering, human trafficking and terror activities, and extorted money. The fraud came to light recently when a victim from Hyderabad, who was duped of Rs 3.5 lakh, approached the police. While other suspects were nabbed earlier, Rithika was arrested during the day.