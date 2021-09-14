Hyderabad: Women empowerment panel visits WE-Hub

Hyderabad: The Standing Committee on Women Empowerment, led by Heena Gavit, along with other MPs, visited WE-Hub on Monday. The delegation of 15 MPs interacted with the start-ups and WE-Hub team. Some start-ups – Hunar, Hecoll, Heamac, Merabills and Blubot presented their ideas and products to the committee members.

The start-ups had an opportunity to showcase their products, which include innovative solutions for health tech, infra tech, life sciences, pharma, logistics, and FMCG sectors. WE-Hub is the only State-run incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship. It supports women entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, solutions and entities, focusing on emerging areas in technology and allied sectors.

"It is encouraging to see women entrepreneurs have a platform like WE-Hub in India to support and scale them. While we are thrilled to hear about innovative solutions by women start-ups across the sectors, it is far more interesting to see WE-Hub working with other State governments, like Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir, in complementing efforts towards women entrepreneurship" said Gavit.

Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE-Hub, said, "Our team members, along with the start-ups, have presented both the opportunities and challenges for women entrepreneurs. The committee has made strong recommendations in terms of providing safe workplaces for women and contribute effectively to the economic empowerment of women."

"Start-ups need to leverage and make use of the infrastructure, government policy, mentorship support and international opportunities. WE-Hub is leveraging through its strong network of collaborations with premier entities across Telangana and around the world," said Divya Devarajan, special secretary, Department of Women and Child Development.