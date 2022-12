Hyderabad: World's Largest Airbus Beluga Lands at Shamshabad Airport

Hyderabad: Airbus, one of the world's largest cargo planes, has arrived at Shamshabad Airport. This flight reached Hyderabad from Matkam Airport in Cambodia. Special arrangements have been made at Shamshabad Airport for landing, parking and take-off of heavy aircraft. World's largest cargo plane Antonov AN 225 arrived at Shamshabad Airport in 2016.

The second largest cargo plane Airbus Beluga recently landed. The cargo plane loaded with cargo from Hyderabad went to Pattaya in Thailand.