Hyderabad youngster drowns in US

A 23-year-old youth hailing from Hyderabad had died while he was swimming in a lake at St Louis, Missouri along with his friends. The incident occurred on August 24.

Going into details, the victim identified as Khaja Imran was swimming with his two friends and went too far from the shore. He was unable to return and eventually drowned. Efforts of his friends to save Imran have gone in vain.



On learning the incident, Majlis Bachao Tehreek urged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and NRI department, KT Rama Rao, to contact Consulate General of USA in Hyderabad for an emergency visa to Imran's parents so that they could the funeral.



In a similar case, another man from Hyderabad working at Al Qassim as a sales representative in Al Rabie Saudi food company in Al Qassim was found dead in his company warehouse. The victim was identified as Mohammad Muzaffer. A pall of gloom descended in the families of the victims with the death news of Imran and Muzaffer.

