Hyderabad Youth Courage member detained under PD Act

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police invoked PD (Prevention Detention) Act against Hyderabad Youth Courage member Mohd Ayub and sent him to Central Prison Chanchalguda.

According to police, Mohd Ayub has been allegedly involved in 16 criminal cases along with Mohd Salman, HYC president who is already under detention at Chanchalguda Prison after the PD Act was invoked against him.

“Ayub is continuously indulging in unlawful activities in the name of Hyderabad Youth Courage, leading to disturbance in public peace and tranquility,” said a senior police officer.

On Saturday, Falaknuma police along with the Task Force South zone team apprehended Ayub and executed the long pending PD Act orders on him. The orders were issued by the Commissioner of Police on March 24 and since then Ayub was absconding. He was caught by the police on Saturday and orders were served on him.