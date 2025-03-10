Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Youth Goes Missing While Recording Reels After Falling into Quarry Pit
A tragic incident occurred when 20-year-old Ethin Naidu fell into a water-filled quarry pit while on a photo shoot in Malkaram Hills, Jawaharnagar.
A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday evening when a young man went missing after falling into a quarry pit in Jawaharnagar.
The incident occurred when Ethin Naidu (20), a degree student from Trimulgherry, visited Malkaram Hills with three friends for a photo shoot. While recording reels for his social media account, Ethin accidentally slipped into a water-filled quarry pit and drowned. His friends quickly alerted the authorities.
Upon receiving the call, the Jawaharnagar police rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Police have called on expert divers and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams. Despite their efforts, they were unable to locate him before nightfall.
The police have confirmed that the rescue operation will resume on Monday.