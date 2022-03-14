  • Menu
Hyderabad: Youth perform flash mob

Highlights

Aim to motivate people to donate blood for Thalassaemia patients

Hyderabad: A flash mob by youth for awareness of blood donation was held several times during the mega blood donation camp on the occasion of World Rotaract Day.

Rotaract Club of Hyderabad East and Rotaract Club of Secunderabad Medicos in collaboration with Blood Warriors India, Rotaract Club of Hyderabad Utsav and NTR Blood Bank organised a blood donation camp on Sunday in Uppal.

The camp was aimed to serve patients who are affected by Thalassaemia. Over 40 Rotaractors participated in the flash mob. They also performed a skit to highlight the problems of Thalassaemia patients. They conveyed a message "you don't have to be a doctor to save lives, you can just be a blood donor" through the skit.

Flash mob is a group of people who performs a random act and then disperse in the public.

