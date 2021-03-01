Hyderabad: YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth to appear before court today

YouTube star Shanmukh Jaswanth who was arrested by the police for drunk driving on Saturday is likely to be produced in court today.

The Jubilee Hills police on Saturday seized Shanmukh's car which crashed it into three parked cars and two bikes on Road no.10 in Jubilee Hills. The police said that Shanmukh who was in inebriated state, lost control over the speeding car which ensued in the accident. One person was allegedly injured in the mishap.

The actor, who was later subjected to undergo breathalyzer test, his BAC count was found 170 mg/100 ml which is against the permissible limit of 30 mg. A notice was issued to Shanmukh asking him to appear before court today. He was also asked to appear for counselling at the traffic training institute.

Several complaints are said to have lodged against Shanmukh from the owners of vehicles involved after the accident.