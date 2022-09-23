Hyderabad: Zoo celebrates 'World Rhinoceros Day'

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park celebrated 'World Rhinoceros Day' on Thursday. On this occasion a talk show on Rhinoceros was conducted with the students of Government Primary School, Kalapathar, Hyderabad at the Rhinoceros enclosure.

As a part of Wildlife Conservation and awareness programme, drawing and painting competitions were also conducted in which 89 students participated. The winners' of the competition will be announced on the occasion of Zoo Day celebrations on October 6. Zoo is a housing four Rhinoceros including three males namely Suraj, Sai Vijay, Nanda and one female namely Saraswathi.

Anil Kumar, Executive Director, Indian OIL Corporation Limited (IOCL), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh along with his staff members visited Nehru Zoological to celebrate the World Rhinoceros Day. The IOCL adopted all the four Rhinoceros in the Zoo.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar said that visiting Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad was an amazing experience to see all the animals in open moated enclosures with large space to move around. He congratulated the Curator and his team for putting up efforts in Wildlife conservation.