Hyderabad: ZPTC hails Mission Bhagiratha over success

Rangareddy: ZPTC Tandra Vishala Sharavan Reddy hailed the tremendous success of Telangana’s ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ scheme, introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in resolving longstanding water scarcity issues and providing relief to both urban and rural areas. The groundbreaking initiative, known as the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme, has not only garnered accolades from the central government but has also become a source of immense pride for the State. To mark this significant milestone, a Water Day celebration was held as part of the decade formation day festivities in Keshampet on Sunday.

Shravan Reddy, representing Keshampet, praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his unwavering commitment to finding a permanent solution to the region’s drinking water crisis, which had plagued the area for decades. She highlighted the transformative impact of Mission Bhagiratha, particularly in providing clean and fresh water access to remote villages, thereby ending the struggles faced by the residents, especially women.

During the event, students and attendees took a pledge to value and conserve water, recognizing its vital importance in their daily lives. A rally, led by village sarpanch Talasani Venkat Reddy, was organised to raise awareness about the significance of clean water. In-charge MPDO Ravichandra Kumar Reddy, RW AE Nagamani, ward members Dasharatham, Javeed, Manche Krishnaiah, Devuja Naik, Pentamma, Anganwadi teachers, and Asha workers also participated in the event.