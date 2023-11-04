Hyderabadis told to explore KAZ to enjoy visa-free travel

Hyderabad: In a testament to the remarkable harmony in the bilateral relationship between India and Kazakhstan, and their shared international priorities, the two nations are poised to foster people-to-people contacts further. This commitment is set to materialise with the soon-to-be-launched direct flight services connecting Almaty and Hyderabad.

Speaking at the Kazakhstan’s Republic Day celebrations organised by the consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad on Friday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbayev said, “Since attainment of sovereignty in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan has rapidly risen as one of the foremost economies in Central Asia. With its burgeoning economic landscape, Kazakhstan offers abundant prospects for the Indian business community to invest in pivotal sectors, including hydrocarbons, critical minerals, and others.”

Very recently, President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has outlined ambitious plans for economic reforms. The plans include establishing Kazakhstan as a major transit hub in Eurasia and focusing on key routes such as the Trans-Caspian and the International North-South Corridor. Tokayev emphasised the need for a new economic model that improves the lives of citizens and highlighted the importance of the manufacturing sector, fiscal coordination, support for small and medium enterprise, he added.

Adding further, the Ambassador highlighted that the valuable services of Honorary Consul Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, initially catering to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will now reach beyond these regions to encompass other states, including Odisha, Chattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Ali Khan urged Hyderabad residents to explore Kazakhstan, as the nation has waived the visa requirement for Indian nationals for a 14-day stay. He further emphasized the enduring popularity of Indian films and culture in Kazakhstan, underlining their continued resonance with the local populace.