Hyderabad’s future beckons: Revanth charts global city push after Congress’ stunning victory

Congratulating the entire Congress cadre and workers for securing a massive mandate in the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Chief Minister A Revnath Reddy has said that the massive mandate given by the voters to the Congress demonstrated the People’s government’s outstanding performance in the last two years. The Chief minister said that the government will take a decision on local body elections in the cabinet meeting scheduled for November 17.

Furthermore, the CM said that he would not comment on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao since the BRS leader was not active in politics due to poor health conditions.

Stating that the state government was envisaging plans to develop Hyderabad as a global city, CM Revanth Reddy invited Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to Secretariat to discuss the pending projects and Central funds to the Telangana state.

“ We are chalking out plans for Metro Rail expansion, elevated corridors, Musi project , solving traffic problems and lifting Godavari water to Hyderabad “, the CM said criticising the BRS for obstructing the development by spreading canards on social media.

The opposition created hurdles to HYDRAA and Musi projects. The Chief Minister questioned the Union Minister for not cooperating with the state government in getting Central funds.

The CM suggested the Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka to conduct a review on pending projects and Central funds and submit a report to the MPs.

CM Revanth Reddy fired a salvo at BRS top leaders KTR and Harish and suggested them to mend their ways. “Power is not permanent for anyone.

People gave a clear verdict to Congress. They gave us an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections and in Assembly elections. People are closely watching KTR’s arrogance and Harish’s Rao jealousy and the two BRS leaders should realise that people are not ready to accept their leadership anymore in the future.