Hyderabad's gated community now a Covid cluster with 112 positive cases

Hyderabad: A COVID-19 cluster has been reported in My Home Jewel in Madinaguda with 112 persons testing positive including 11 persons on Monday.

"A total of 112 persons tested positive for the virus so far. From arranging quarantine measures to providing them with daily requirements and taking them to the hospitals when required, all are being done everything," said My Home Jewel Owners association general secretary Nanda Kishore.

The GHMC officials took up the sanitization of the floors where the positive cases have been reported. With the second wave of COVID-19 is being spread rapidly, many gated communities are becoming mini hotspots.

According to the District Medical and Health Officer, Rangareddy, around 20 to 30 per cent of people are testing positive whenever the tests are being conducted. "Whenever a person tests positive, all of their family members are also getting infected. At present, most of the families of My Home Jewel are under home quarantine. COVID-19 special kits are being supplied to the patients reporting their positive status," DMHO said.