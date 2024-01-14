"Hyderabad's Iconic Biryani Haven Celebrates Over Six Decades of Culinary Excellence Since 1957!"

Alpha Hotel opposite Secunderabad railway station is standing tall since 1957. Their Biryani is a time-tested delight and a legacy that transcends generations.

Generations of families have shared moments of joy, celebrations, and milestones over the fragrant plates of biryani from this iconic establishment. The restaurant's commitment to quality and traditional taste has made its place in heart of people.

Also demand for their bakery items like dilpasand, kaju plum cakes and puffs , tea and their tea powder is unmatched.

The famous Parcel Patta (leaf) Biryani is a delight to not miss in which the flavor of masala enhances.

Address - opposite railway station, Secunderabad

Phone no. 040-66495583