HYDRA boss denies any role in Musi demolitions

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath clarified that HYDRA is not involved in surveys or evacuations along the Musi River as part of ongoing development projects. Ranganath stated that recent surveys conducted along both banks of the river are unrelated to HYDRA, and there is no intention to relocate residents or mark houses for demolition. The commissioner emphasized that the Musi beautification efforts are managed by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, with HYDRA not engaged in any clearance activities in the river's vicinity.

This clarification comes amid concerns from local residents regarding potential demolitions or forced relocations related to the riverfront project. In a statement, Ranganath reiterated that HYDRA is not evacuating residents and is not undertaking any demolitions alongside the Musi River, noting that no markings have been made on houses in the Musi catchment area by HYDRA authorities. The Musi Riverfront Special Project aims to beautify and develop the riverbanks, but HYDRA has taken no actions to mark or clear any structures in the area. Officials assured that the current focus is solely on the river’s beautification, and no residents will be affected by demolitions or relocations.

Ranganath concluded, “Not all demolitions are conducted by HYDRA. The public and social media should recognize this. HYDRA focuses on protecting natural resources, safeguarding lakes, ponds, and drainage channels, and taking measures to prevent flooding in roads and residential areas during rains and floods.”