Hydra Demolishes Illegal Structures in Gachibowli, Hyderabad
Highlights
Hydra carried out demolitions in Gachibowli on May 6, targeting illegal structures in the Fertilizers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society layout.
On Tuesday (May 6), Hydra carried out demolition activities in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Hydra removed illegal structures located in the Fertilizers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society layout in the Sandhya Convention area.
Officials identified and demolished structures built without permits, including encroachments in roads and parks within the layout. Hydra stepped in after plot owners raised complaints about unauthorized construction on plots that were not part of the official layout.
As part of the demolition, Hydra officials took down the Sandhya Convention Mini Hall, including the kitchen and restrooms. Additionally, reed fencing that had been built illegally on the layout was also removed.
