HYDRA Demolitions Target Illegal Constructions in Shamshabad

HYDRA started demolishing illegal structures in Shamshabad on Monday morning, focusing on encroachments in Sampath Nagar and Ootpally, located within Shamshabad Municipality limits in Rangareddy district.

The demolitions aimed at removing buildings on government land and a gate obstructing the road in Ootpally. HYDRA officials warned that any further encroachments on government properties, including land, canals, ponds, and parks, will face strict action.

IIn other news, HYDRA Prajavani is taking place today at Buddha Bhavan. The event has received strong public support in Greater Hyderabad, giving people a chance to directly raise their issues with Commissioner Ranganath. Many long-standing land disputes, including some with political ties, are being addressed.

Commissioner Ranganath is responding quickly with full evidence and taking action. The Prajavani session will run from 11 am to 6 pm, with victims already at Buddha Bhavan waiting for their tokens.