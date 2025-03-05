HYDRA juggernaut rolls on, clears encroachments on Nizampet roads

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Tuesday removed illegal encroachments across several roads in Nizampet municipality. The operation aimed to ensure that blocked pathways, particularly in residential areas, were cleared to allow smoother transportation for locals.

The step was taken following complaints from residents regarding obstruction of the main routes leading to residential areas. The road encroachments were effectively blocking the pathways to local neighbourhoods. In response, HYDRA conducted operations to remove these illegal structures and cleared the traffic gridlocks in eight colonies of Nizampet.

On Tuesday, HYDRA targeted the colonies and removed encroachments on Balaji Hills and Indiramma Colony roads in Nizampet Municipality Ward No 12. During the visit, it was found that the locals have built apartment ramps encroaching on the roads, fencing for plants that extend onto the road, and iron-framed stairs to reach the upper floors.

Following the complaints about traffic snarls caused by encroaching on roads in Indiramma Colony, Venkatraya Nagar, Balaji Colony, KNR Colony, and Kolanu Tulasi Reddy (KTR) Colony, HYDRA removed the encroachments. The locals complained that vehicles passing through Nizampet roads from the Old Age Home to Miyapur Metro Station are constantly causing difficulties for school buses and emergency vehicles, especially during peak hours. HYDRA took the initiative and cleared the road. Over a kilometre of road was cleared, offering much-needed relief to motorists.