HYDRA resolves sewage issue within 24 hours

Hyderabad: Following a complaint received by Prajavani on Monday, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) swiftly addressed a sewage issue within 24 hours, providing much-needed relief to residents of Ramachandraiah Colony in Mallampet, Dundigal mandal (Medchal-Malkajgiri district).

The colony residents reported that a section of their community is experiencing severe sewage overflow caused by blockage in drainage connecting Chennam Lake to Rellakunta. With water levels exceeding a metre, numerous homes were inundated with sewage, compelling families to leave their residences. “Our homes have been flooded with sewage; we have been living outdoors for a month,” the complaint submitted via HYDRA Prajavani said.

The resident reported that sewage from the Nizampet municipality is contaminating Chennam Lake, which is supposed to drain into Rellakunta in Bollaram municipality. Unfortunately, blockages along the route hindered this essential flow. According to the complaint, the issue arose when developers of a nearby layout obstructed a section of the drainage channel, exacerbating the situation.

They expressed frustration that despite previously alerting the authorities, they voiced their disappointment over lack of action. Following the complaint, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath took initiative to investigate the issue through Google Maps and satellite imagery. He swiftly directed officials to act. On Tuesday, HYDRA personnel reached the location and cleared the obstructed drainage channel, allowing stagnant sewage to flow out of the colony. The residents expressed happiness that HYDRA resolved the issue within 24 hours of filing the complaint.