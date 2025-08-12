  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

HYDRAA Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Hyderabad – August 2025

HYDRAA Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Hyderabad – August 2025
x

HYDRAA Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Hyderabad – August 2025

Highlights

Hyderabad faces heavy rain from August 12-15, 2025. Plan your travel, stay safe, and stay updated with the latest weather alerts and HYDRAA helpline numbers.

Hyderabad will get heavy rain for the next four days, says HYDRAA. On August 12, there will be light rain until evening, then heavy rain at night. On August 13, more heavy rain is expected.

On August 14, some parts of the city may get very heavy rain — about 70 to 120 mm. On August 15, heavy rain is expected in West Hyderabad.

People are advised to plan their travel carefully and avoid going out if not needed. For help, call HYDRAA’s helpline at 040 29560521, 9000113667, or 9154170992.

Stay safe and follow weather updates.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick