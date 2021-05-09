‘I salute health staff’, second wave Covid patient after being cured 

Hyderabad: "I escaped from the clutches of death and the entire credit for this goes to the team of doctors and all other medical and para medical staff who motivated me to see that I regain my self-confidence. I came out happily only because of them and their support. I Salute the real front-line warriors, said Sai Kumar (37) a resident of West Maredpally.



Before the pandemic, `Kumar said he was diagnosed to be having respiratory problems and contracting COVID-19 only made it worse. What started as cold, wet cough, and fever, turned out to be Corona positive. He said he was scared and was worried as to what would happen to his family members, says Sai Kumar

After being treated for 12 days in the hospital he was fully recovered and was asked to go home, he cried and was very much thankful to the doctors, nursing staff, as he was one among Covid warriors and became the survivor. While he was leaving the hospital, medical staff and patient care coordinators from Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) felicitated him, and this gesture moved him a lot. He said his experience of fighting Corona has made him feel that he should do something to support the affected people as thanksgiving exercise. He said he would offer support for those who are under treatment and take awareness campaign on the need to follow health protocols by those who are safe but vulnerable to get infected. Cover your face from nose to chin instead of embracing the virus, he adds.