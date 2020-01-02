Trending :
Ibrahimpatnam: 3-day seminar held on Intelligent Automachine

Computer Science department of Guru Nanak Educational Institutions

Ibrahimpatnam: Computer Science department of Guru Nanak Educational Institutions held a three-day national seminar on 'Intelligent Auto-machine through machine learning' under the direction of DST-ICPS, Government of India (Department of Science and Technology-ICPS division), New Delhi. Dr K Gopinadh attended as the chief guest. Students from different universities attended the seminar.

