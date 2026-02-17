ICCA Global Summit 2027 – First time in Hyderabad, India

As per the industry reports, Hyderabad is going to host the ICCA Global Summit 2027 for the first time in the upcoming year. The biennial global forum of the International Corrugated Case Association is marking the first time in the long history of the last 64 years. This summit is expected to stay quite prestigious summit to be held in India.

About the ICCA Global Summit 2027 India, the announcement was earlier made at a press conference. This conference was organized by

ML Agarwal, Chairman of the ICCA Board of Directors,

Ankit Agarwal, India Director on the ICCA Board

Eleni Despotou, President and CEO of ICCA, and Director General of FEFCO.

The opening of the ICCA summit India 2027 is planned by the team to be held in Hyderabad on February 18. It is a special global apex body covering different sectors. It is the corrugated packaging sector, promoting sustainable, recyclable, and innovative packaging solutions globally. The summit will be attended by the top industry all over the world. It is going to be quite prominent for the country.

The Hyderabad Global Business Summit is hoped to bring together global manufacturers, technology providers, sustainability professionals, and policymakers. At the same time, it encourages better collaboration, exchange of knowledge, and investment opportunities. It is also helpful in boosting India’s position as a prime hub in the future of sustainable packaging innovation.