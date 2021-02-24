IDP online workshop for media today

Gachibowli : Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) at the Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched a first- of- its- kind India Data Portal (IDP) which is specially designed for media persons.

India Data Portal (IDP) is a user-friendly open-access platform for data on agriculture, rural development, financial inclusion and high frequency indicators of India's economic recovery, which allows seamless search, analysis, visualisation and download of open data and the associated visualisations.

The portal is available in 6 languages- Telugu, English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Oriya.

ISB in its effort to highlight the benefits and values associated with IDP is conducting an Online Workshop for Telugu Media on Wednesday at 2 pm. The workshop would feature a walkthrough the various sections of IDP; hands-on exercise on how to use different datasets and make visualisations suitable to the story.

At the end of the workshop, the participant would gain insights on various aspects related to Indian economy.

Further, the workshop would equip the participant to make impressive and insightful visualisations for their stories and articles. On successful completion of the session, participants will also be eligible for a certificate.