If at this age, I can be cured, others too, says octogenarian

Hyderabad: Proving that elderly persons can also fight Covid-19, the 81-year-old Ahter Unnisa of Mallepally has become the first woman to recover from Covid from the State-run King Koti hospital. And "A Word positive means good but since the Coronavirus pandemic has started affecting the world the meaning of this word has completely changed but I being a senior member of the family took Covid-19 in an actual positive way and fought against the virus," says Akhter Unnisa.

She said people should not get afraid of Covid-19, they should have faith in the doctors. "The health care staff are doing a commendable job in containing the disease, at this age, if I can be cured, others too can get cured. No one should hide in their homes to avoid being hospitalised they will have to fight against the virus," Akhter said.

It was a new experience for her. She said that she had never been to a hospital for more than a day, but this time she was hospitalised for one and a half months. Her willpower and positive outlook have made her a case study for the doctors of King Kothi hospital and they are showcasing her as an example to motivate other patients to take her as their role model.

"When I was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, she told herself that she has to come back soon as she desires to see her grandchildren grow up in life. It's too early to leave the world," she felt.

Being a senior-most member in a joint family Akhter said, she was the best teacher for all the members of the family. "And, I always taught my children to stand and fight for things which are causing hurdles in their way, so how would I forget my own lines, therefore this helped me to gather strength of will to fight the virus and with all the support from the family, I was able to defeat the virus in this age," said Akhter. Unlike some other patients, the advantage she had was that her condition was such that she was able to cooperate with doctors. Senior citizens normally have many health issues and that creates some problems while undergoing treatment.

However, one should strictly follow the advice of the doctors and keep reassuring themselves that they would go home soon, she added.