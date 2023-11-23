If courageous Owaisi should go to Gaza to fight - Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Hyderabad: The Assam CM said that in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict (in Gaza), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has openly spoken in support of Hamas. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or Congress showed no courage due to their appeasement politics to speak condemning the Hams terror attacks of the kidnapping of women, the elderly and children shot dead.

BJP alone dares to speak in support of the formation of separate independent states of Palestine and Israel. At the same time, they openly condemn terrorist organisations like Hamas.

He said that there are two ways to form a country. One is of Gandhi's, and another is of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. First, brings stability and peace like India. The second suffers from violence and self-destruction. "Those in the country like Owaisi who try to survive on Jinnah's and Razakar's Models will also meet the same fate as Pakistan." He dared Owaisi to go and fight in Gaza if he had courage rather than roaming in the country, the Old City support of Hams creating a ruckus to spoil peace in the country.

Further, the formation of countries is done by the United Nations Organisation (UNO) and through diplomacy, and not by terrorist organisations like Hamas kidnapping women and elderly and shooting children dead.