Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
If Raghunandan was good candidate, he would have won from Dubbaka: Harish
Says Congress has habit of forgetting its promises
Hyderabad : Harish Rao, a senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA, said that Medak BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao would have won the assembly elections from Dubbaka if he was a good candidate. On Tuesday, he met with the chief leaders of Medak Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking on this occasion, he said it is certain that the BRS flag will be hoisted in Medak in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that people are gradually understanding the deceptions of the Congress. He criticized that the Congress changed its word after saying that the six guarantees would be implemented in 100 days.
He said it is the habit of the Congress party to miss the point. He commented that they have no right to ask for votes in the Lok Sabha elections. After Congress came to power, 38 auto drivers and 180 farmers committed suicide. Revanth Reddy criticised that Muslims did not get ministerial posts in the cabinet. He said that BJP has given 157 medical colleges so far... but not one to Telangana. Revanth Reddy himself says that the Congress party will not come to Delhi. Moreover, he reminded that Prime Minister Modi as badey bhai, Harish added.