If Raghunandan was good candidate, he would have won from Dubbaka: Harish

Hyderabad : Harish Rao, a senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA, said that Medak BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao would have won the assembly elections from Dubbaka if he was a good candidate. On Tuesday, he met with the chief leaders of Medak Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking on this occasion, he said it is certain that the BRS flag will be hoisted in Medak in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that people are gradually understanding the deceptions of the Congress. He criticized that the Congress changed its word after saying that the six guarantees would be implemented in 100 days.

He said it is the habit of the Congress party to miss the point. He commented that they have no right to ask for votes in the Lok Sabha elections. After Congress came to power, 38 auto drivers and 180 farmers committed suicide. Revanth Reddy criticised that Muslims did not get ministerial posts in the cabinet. He said that BJP has given 157 medical colleges so far... but not one to Telangana. Revanth Reddy himself says that the Congress party will not come to Delhi. Moreover, he reminded that Prime Minister Modi as badey bhai, Harish added.