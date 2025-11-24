Ignored for 25 Years, contract lecturers break their silence

Hyderabad: Theplight of 1,200 contract university lecturers and their job security again took centre stage following the Telangana State’s 12 Universities Contract Teachers Association and the Universities Contract Teachers Joint Action Committee (JAC) holding a Round Table conference on Saturday to press for long-overdue job security. The meeting highlighted the plight of nearly 1,200 contract lecturers, who have been serving in state universities for more than 25 years without permanent status.

The conference was presided over by Dr Parshuram, president of the association and JAC. Academics and public figures, including those part of the State government’s advisory institutions, have lent their support to the cause.

They include Prof Haragopal, Prof Kodandram (MLC), Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao (member, State Education Commission), Dr. Riyaz (Chairman, State Libraries Parishad) and Dr. Bellaiah Naik (Chairman, State Tribal Finance Corporation).

Former Supreme Court judge and candidate for Congress-led India Blocks vice-presidential nominee Justice B Sudharshan Reddy also addressed the gathering through a phone message, expressing solidarity with the teachers. Prof Haragopal emphasised that the state government must recognise the decades-long service of contract teachers and provide them with job security. Prof Vishweshwar Rao noted that a comprehensive report detailing the challenges faced by contract teachers had already been submitted to the government.