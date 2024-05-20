Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th May 2024
- Guntur: Tight security at strong rooms
- Hyderabad: Goons hang out at playgrounds, create nuisance in Old City
- Guntur: Judges inspect Central Jail
- Kishan dubs corporator’s arrest ‘undemocratic’
- Malla Reddy dares Congress to prove land encroachment claims
- SIT teams register cases against accused
- State will support green construction: Bhatti
- Gowthami takes charge as Anantapur SP
- Congress MLA demands sitting judge inquiry into Malla Reddy lands’ dispute
Just In
IIIT-H offering part-time MS for working professionals
To foster advanced research skills and empower individuals to drive tech-led innovations, International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has announced the launch of a part-time industry-sponsored Master of Science (MS) by research for working professionals.
Hyderabad: To foster advanced research skills and empower individuals to drive tech-led innovations, International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has announced the launch of a part-time industry-sponsored Master of Science (MS) by research for working professionals.
The part-time programme is structured around a long thesis project advised jointly by the company and IIIT-H faculty, with a few courses to be taken alongside the foundational knowledge needed for the thesis. Professionals with a Science / Engineering degree and at least one year of tech industry experience may apply. Participants can choose individual courses in each semester and enroll alongside full-time students at IIIT-H over 3 years, concurrent with the thesis project. Applications for the autumn 2024 batch, expected to begin in August 2024, are open now. For more details, visit https://outreach.iiit.ac.in/industryms/.