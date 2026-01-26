IIIT Hyd launches Drishti Library to provide textbooks for visually impaired learners

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) has launched the Drishti Library, a pioneering initiative designed to make higher education textbooks accessible to visually impaired students across India. Developed under the Government of India’s Bhashini mission, the project utilises advanced optical character recognition and text-to-speech technology to convert Indian language textbooks into Braille and audiobook formats.

This digital intervention addresses a long-standing challenge faced by visually impaired learners who often struggle to access quality academic materials due to limited Braille editions and the high cost of commercial software.