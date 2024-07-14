IIITH awards degrees to 600 students at 23rd convocation

Hyderabad: International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) conducted its 23rd convocation and graduated 600 students and a record number of 32 PhDs and 224 Master’s with thesis. Over 38% of today’s graduates – 229 out of 600 – earned their degree based on a high-quality thesis. Graduates of IIITH’s Dual-Degree, Master of Science and Ph.D programmes continue to make their mark in top universities and product groups globally.

Yarramaneni Jaishnav, B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)) was awarded the IIITH gold medal in recognition of his outstanding academic performance. Thatipamula Harshvardhan, B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) was awarded Best All-rounder for his notable contributions in academics, extra-curricular activities and IIITH services. Some 136 companies registered for placements; 102 companies conducted interviews.

Commending the graduating students, Prof. P J Narayanan, Director, IIITH said, “The graduating students of 2024 are joining the professional world formally today, out to chart their own paths in this increasingly competitive and complicated world. Convocation speaker and Chief Guest Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR congratulated the graduating students and wished them well for their future endeavours.

Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Governing Council of IIIT Hyderabad also spoke.