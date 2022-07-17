IIT Hyderabad among top 10 institutes in country

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) for the 7th consecutive year has maintained its position within the Top 10 ranks among the technical institutes in the country and as the best among the second-generation IITs.

In the overall NIRF Rankings it has improved from 16 in 2021 to 14 in 2022, standing as one of the top 15 institutions in the country. IITH has significantly improved its ranking in NIRF over the last 7 years, from being ranked 30 to being in the Top 15. IITH has gained 3 points in the research and professional practices and perception and few points' improvements in other parameters.

On the achievement of the institute in the NIRF ranking, Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "today, IITH is a brand of its own and is destined to attract a pool of highly talented students and faculty members to invent & innovate in technology for humanity and make IITH 'a dream destination for every academician, researchers & industry'.

He said that the achievement is merely due to the sheer hard work of the students, staff, faculty members, and the vision of the torch bearers of this institute and, more importantly, the institutes' alumni.

Prof Murthy also expressed his gratitude for the support of the Ministry of Education and JICA in the growth of the institute. "With new and interdisciplinary academic programmes that are the need of the hour and in line with the NEP-2020," he added. Talking about IITH's NIRF journey so far, Dr Sai Santosh Kumar Raavi, Department of of Physics & Convenor, NIRF at IITH, said, "IITH is the only second-generation IIT that consistently made into the top 10 engineering institutes in the country. IITH's score on some parameters such as faculty-student ratio, faculty qualification, financial resource utilization, patents, and footprint of projects, are comparable or higher than some of the older generation IITs."