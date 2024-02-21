IIT Hyderabad campus dedicated to the nation by PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) witnessed the dedication of its transformative campus development project under the second phase to the nation by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi virtually on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the dedication ceremony included key buildings such as the international guest house, convention centre, technology incubation park, knowledge centre, sports and cultural complex, students' hostels, and various academic and administrative buildings, collectively valued at Rs 1,089 crore.

Urging students to contribute back to the nation, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “IIT Hyderabad is known for its excellence in technology and innovation, with a top 8 rank in engineering and a top 3 rank in innovation by NIRF 2023. I have been witnessing the campus's progress since my inception as Governor of the State. The development of low-cost ventilators by IITH’s innovators was once a personal memory. "Because education is now student-centric, I am sure many such novel initiatives will be making a mark in the journey of Viksit Bharat.".

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman, board of governors, IITH, said, “The dedication of the IIT Hyderabad campus to the nation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and innovation. This world-class facility sets new standards for educational institutions in India and aims to be the top-100 global institute in the future."

Professor B S Murty, director, IITH, said, “The dedication of the campus to the nation is a proud moment for the entire IITH community.

Sachiko Imoto, senior vice president, JICA, said, “The dedication ceremony is a symbol of the successful collaboration between India and Japan in the field of education and technology.”