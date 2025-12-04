IITH Director ignites spark of innovation in young minds at GITAM

Hyderabad: Inspiring young minds to think beyond conventional boundaries, IIT Hyderabad Director Dr BS Murthy delivered a thought-provoking lecture on “Popular Science and Innovation in Technology” at GITAM Deemed to be University during the 167th birth anniversary celebrations of Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose.

Dr. Murthy celebrated the multidisciplinary brilliance of JC Bose, whose pioneering work spanned plant science, microwaves and early telecommunications. He urged students to draw motivation from such visionaries, emphasising that true innovators transcend disciplinary limits.

Linking science to national progress, he highlighted India’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, stressing the need to strengthen domestic technology and product ecosystems. While India has achieved breakthroughs in basic research, missile technology and atomic energy, he called for a broader push to reduce dependence on imports.

Dr Murthy outlined IIT Hyderabad’s innovation-driven ecosystem, including its flexible six-module curriculum, micro-credit courses and the Engineering Science programme that lets students craft personalised academic pathways.

He also highlighted the Technology Innovation Park (TIP), 560 facilities under the Open to All Technologies (OAT) initiative, and 20 online courses accessible to learners nationwide.

Encouraging students to dream big, he introduced the BHARATI initiative and upcoming Inter-IIT Undergraduate Innovation Meet. The session drew participation from students of GITAM and neighbouring colleges.