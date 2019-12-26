Illegal collection of parking fee in Alwal

Alwal: Students who appear for government online tests at INO Digital Zone in Old Alwal are being forced to pay of Rs 10 for two-wheelers and Rs 20 for four-wheelers towards parking fee. Several students allege that the collection is done by a private person and also no-slip is given to the candidate.

This issue was taken to the notice of GHMC officials and also Alwal police, but no action was taken, rued the youth.

The students are forced to park in an open lane opposite the digital zone which is private property. Such illegal collection of parking is happening at all other digital zones in the city. This incident came to the fore when a person named Galibe Vishal faced this illegal parking collection issue at the digital zone, Alwal, and lodged a complaint with the officialsconcerned.

"As in any exam center, no money is charged to keep our vehicles, but here we are forced to pay money for keeping our mobiles at the illegal cloakroom. Such type of activity is taking place whenever any entrance exam is conducted over here and also no parking slip is given. Fed up with issue I have logged a complainton the official app of GHMC and also to Alwal police, but no action has been taken yet," said Galibe Vishal who visited the center for Telangana Samagra Shiksha Online test for the assistant programmer.

"I had to quarrel with the collector who was collecting the parking fee. When I refused to pay the parking fee, they tried to abuse me and forced me to pay and collected the same from other candidates also," Naresh, who visited the center to take Samagra Shiksha Online test.

Some private persons are indulging in the activity. We are not doing these activities," said Ramesh, an employee of INO Digital Zone. "We have not received any such complaints about this issue and if we get such action we would take surely take action," said Dr Tirupati Yadaiah, Deputy Commissioner, Alwal Circle.

On condition of anonymity, a senior official of Alwal police station said, "a few cases were registered following the complaints by people regarding illegal parking fees at Alwal. We would try to solve that issue along with GHMC officials.