Illegal constructions thriving in Old City under GHMC’s nose

Hyderabad: The illegal construction of buildings is a thriving business in many localities in the Old City of Hyderabad. The collusion of builders/developers and local GHMC authorities is allowing them to construct huge residential buildings without permissions.

Construction of unauthorised structures is a serious problem that the government is fighting. Illegal structures and encroachments are rising in the city while Santosh Nagar, Saidabad and other areas in Old City have become hubs of illegal constructions.

The ground level staff of the civic department has been ignoring the instructions of their higher authorities. Consequently, unauthorised constructions are mushrooming. According to various resident welfare associations in Santosh Nagar, several localities and colonies in Circle-7 now have the highest number of unauthorised structures. They say, every other construction in these localities is illegal. Moreover, there are several hundred structures which have G+5 and G+6 floors with basements with the permission of G+2 floors.

In Santosh Nagar, both old and new Santosh Nagar colony, Qalander Nagar, I S Sadan, Banu Nagar, Saidabad, Mumtaz Colony, and various other localities, illegal construction of buildings is thriving. “Not less than 5 years ago, a new colony was established in Old Santosh Nagar colony where at least 20 buildings with G+5 and G+6 floors were constructed by the builders/developers. However, still there is no water pipeline in the area and some 150 families are residing. Undoubtedly, it is an illegal construction,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a resident.

The resident associations of Santosh Nagar highlighted how the GHMC gave permissions for constructing such huge buildings although some buildings are in small land areas of less than 100 sq yards. Associations alleged that the illegal constructions are due to negligence of the civic body. They blamed the GHMC and local leaders who are hand-in-glove.

Similarly, unauthorised constructions are going on in various areas, including the Saidabad Colony, Darabjung Colony, Laxmi Nagar, Dhobighat, Vani Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Vijay Nagar, and many other colonies. Ifteqar, general secretary of colony welfare association, points out that there are several encroachments too and people, especially builders built additional floors of their buildings without

permission.

“Even after complaints to the GHMC, nothing has been done. Constructions are going on at a fast pace. It seems civic authorities and local leaders have joined hands to promote illegal construction,” said Ifteqar.

In these areas with the construction of illegal floors, several colonies have been affected and are facing civic issues. The colonies face inadequate drinking water and overflowing sewage issues, which is common due to lack of pipelines as per requirement. Another issue is parking.

The activist said that due to laxity of officials, illegal constructions are a menace that is growing by the day. “After GHMC formed a task force, some hundreds of unauthorised constructions were demolished. However, several were pending with a stay order. The state vigilance and other departments must undertake intense checks in every area periodically and take immediate steps to demolish unauthorised structures,” said Ahmed.