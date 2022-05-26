Illegal parking fee draws Madannapet market visitors ire 

Hyderabad: People visiting the Madannapet Mandi, one of the oldest markets in the Old City, are facing difficulties They have raised concerns over a private individual collecting illegal parking fee from them.

It has been more than three years since the State government issued an order directing all shopping malls, cinema halls, markets and hospitals not to collect parking fee from visitors. However, in violation of the GO dated February 20, 2018, a person has been collecting parking fee from visitors to the market. Flouting the GO, he has placed a number stating that he holds the licence to collect parking fee.

Recently, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials inspected the market and asked the person to produce the licence, but he failed. He continues to collect parking free from the market visitors. A complaint was filed by a visitor seeking action for illegal collecting parking fee of Rs 20/hour.

Mohammed Afroz, the complainant, said, "I was asked to pay Rs 20 by a person who was acting as proprietor of the market. He has put up a poster 'Sri Venkateshwara Parking' but when asked did the GHMC gave him permission to collect fee he failed to convince me. But he forced me to pay Rs 20 for an hour at the parking area in the market."

An official of EV&DM of GHMC said, "Charging parking fee is against the State government's policy. Also, as per 'Building Rules GO 168, adequate number of off-street parking spaces will have to be provided by owners of commercial establishments, malls, multiplexes and markets, to meet the demand generated by the employees and visitors."

Visitors have demanded the GHMC to provide a free parking area to the vegetable market and fine people who are illegally collecting parking fee from the visitors.

A few farmers who bring vegetables to the market for selling charge that the person is collecting parking fee from them also.