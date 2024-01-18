Live
- BRS to hold meeting with MLCs today
- MLC BY-polls: AICC chooses Mahesh Goud & Balmoor Venkat
- Vijayawada: Gold, cash worth Rs 2 crore seized
- Former Bodhan MLA named as accused in son’s accident case
- Kishan Reddy takes part in Swachh Abhiyan at temple
- GMR unveils Yoddhas gym
- AP & TS NCC team shines at R-Day Horse Show Competition-2024
- Vijayawada: Liquor worth Rs 26 lakh bottles seized
- Tension prevails in Gudivada with YSRCP and TDP programs in NTR's death anniversary
Just In
Implement farm loan waiver, BJP Kisan Morcha tells govt
Hyderabad: The BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy has demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to keep his promise to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.
A delegation of the morcha leaders submitted a memorandum to Agricultural Commissioner on Wednesday urging him to take steps to address problems faced by farmers across the State.
He recalled that the CM had promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh as a gift to mark the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on December 9.
However, it is not yet fulfilled by the government.
Reddy appealed to the government to immediately deposit the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ assistance in farmers’ accounts. He said the BRS government, under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had troubled farmers by not giving subsidies on mechanised equipment in the last ten years. Besides, the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Yojana had not been implemented in Telangana.
The Kisan Morcha national executive member Goli Madhusudan Reddy and State leaders were among those who submitted the representation to the agriculture commissioner.