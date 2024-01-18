Implement farm loan waiver, BJP Kisan Morcha tells govt

Hyderabad: The BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy has demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to keep his promise to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

A delegation of the morcha leaders submitted a memorandum to Agricultural Commissioner on Wednesday urging him to take steps to address problems faced by farmers across the State.

He recalled that the CM had promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh as a gift to mark the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on December 9.

However, it is not yet fulfilled by the government.

Reddy appealed to the government to immediately deposit the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ assistance in farmers’ accounts. He said the BRS government, under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had troubled farmers by not giving subsidies on mechanised equipment in the last ten years. Besides, the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Yojana had not been implemented in Telangana.

The Kisan Morcha national executive member Goli Madhusudan Reddy and State leaders were among those who submitted the representation to the agriculture commissioner.