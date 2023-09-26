Implement promises before landing in Telangana, Kavitha tells Modi

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday demanded the Centre to implement the promises made to the State before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Telangana.

Kavitha said the promises like giving national project status to the Kaleshwaram project and setting up a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad should be disclosed. She demanded the Centre to implement the women’s reservation immediately. ‘The Prime Minister who announced projects worth Rs 42,000 crore for Madhya Pradesh was ignoring Telangana’.

Kavitha claimed because of the pressure from the BRS, the Centre passed the Women’s Bill. She said the BJP, which came to power in 2014, forgot to introduce the Women’s Bill in Parliament; the BRS party woke them up. She said the BRS has brought a situation where the Congress party must also speak on the Bill.

On the Congress promise of providing reservation for OBC women, Kavitha said if the party had that sense in the last 20 years, BC, SC and ST women would have got justice. On the statement of Rahul Gandhi that the party would come to power in Telangana and Sonia’s dream was to see Congress coming to power in Telangana, Kavitha said, “Dream should not be to come to power; dream should be development of dalits, minorities, weaker sections, women and youth of Telangana.”

Kavitha said the BRS was ruling in Telangana for the last ten years with the blessings of people; not a single communal riot and not even a small fight has taken place during the party rule.