Live
- Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Cauvery Water Dispute: Diplomacy and Dynamics Unfold
- Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report
- Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
- Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
- Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
- ‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article
- Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
- "Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
- Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
Just In
Independence Day Celebrations at GHMC: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi unfurled the National Flag
Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag along with Commissioner Ronald Rose and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan...
Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag along with Commissioner Ronald Rose and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy at GHMC headquarters on Tuesday.
On this occasion, the Mayor along with the Commissioner and EVDM Director Prakash Reddy received the police salute.
ENC Zia Uddin, Additional Commissioners Sneha Sabarish, Saroja, Vijayalakshmi, V Krishna, Jayaraj Kennedy, Yadagiri Rao, Upender Reddy, Geeta Madhavi, Chief Medical Officer Dr Padmaja, Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu all departments staff and others were present.
Later, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi spoke about the projects being carried out in GHMC limits including SRDP, Project Works, HRDCL, Engineering and Maintenance, Roads, CRMP, Storm Water Drains, Model Grave Yards, De-silting, Multi Purpose Function Halls, Foot over Bridge, SNDP, Basti Dawakhanas, Pet Crematorium, Sanitation, Construction Waste Recycling Plant, Public Toilets Urban Community Department, Sports and other developmental works.