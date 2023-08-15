Independence Day Celebrations at GHMC: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi unfurled the National Flag

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the national flag along with Commissioner Ronald Rose and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy at GHMC headquarters on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the Mayor along with the Commissioner and EVDM Director Prakash Reddy received the police salute.

ENC Zia Uddin, Additional Commissioners Sneha Sabarish, Saroja, Vijayalakshmi, V Krishna, Jayaraj Kennedy, Yadagiri Rao, Upender Reddy, Geeta Madhavi, Chief Medical Officer Dr Padmaja, Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu all departments staff and others were present.

Later, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi spoke about the projects being carried out in GHMC limits including SRDP, Project Works, HRDCL, Engineering and Maintenance, Roads, CRMP, Storm Water Drains, Model Grave Yards, De-silting, Multi Purpose Function Halls, Foot over Bridge, SNDP, Basti Dawakhanas, Pet Crematorium, Sanitation, Construction Waste Recycling Plant, Public Toilets Urban Community Department, Sports and other developmental works.