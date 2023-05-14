India needs Telangana model: KTR

Hyderabad: Passionately recounting Telangana’s transformation at a global event, the UT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that what China could do in 30 years India can achieve in 20 years. The Minister also says the Telangana model is an idea whose time has come.

Speaking at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London in an event which was organized by the global advisory firm EPG in conjunction with Bridge India, Rama Rao highlighted the remarkable progress made by the state in the last nine years. He said that India had many natural advantages like natural and most important human resources. Rama Rao was optimistic that by doing things right, what China could achieve in 30 years, India could do in less than 20 years.

The IT and Industries Minister brought to the notice of the audience that Hyderabad is home to marquee tech companies and the city is an emerging hub for innovation. Quoting Victor Hugo, the Minister said that ‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come’ and the Telangana model is an idea whose time has come. “As India, we have to focus on the fundamentals and basics the way Telangana did. We need to focus on the farmer, the youth, while creating a future that is based in innovation and making India a leader in the fourth Industrial Revolution,” he remarked.

The IT Minister said that India should capitalise on the demographic dividend as 67 per cent of the population were in the age group of 15 to 64, which was the highest number of working population any country had in the entire history of mankind.

He mentioned the novel policy interventions and unique schemes introduced by the government and highlighted the achievements of Telangana in various sectors.