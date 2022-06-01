India No 1 in world in milk production says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that India was the No 1 producer of milk in the entire world. He said that they were making efforts to increase milk production in the days to come.

Addressing a gathering at a meeting of PM Kisan Samman beneficiaries at Hayathnagar here, Kishan Reddy said he was giving a lot of importance for the welfare of the farmers in the country and added that they had deposited Rs 21,000 crore into the bank accounts of the farmers under the PM Kisan Samman scheme.

Stating that the GDP of the country was going up, he said the production of food grains has also gone up in the country. Reddy said they were taking steps for encouraging organic farming and added that they would also encourage the usage of drones in the agriculture sector. He said that the Central government had released special funds for the modernisation of the land records.

He reminded the farmers that they had increased the MSP of paddy to Rs 1,940 per quintal. Stating that the Central government used to spend Rs 3,400 crore for procurement of paddy from Telangana in 2014, he said they spent Rs 26,600 crore for the paddy procurement now. Claiming that there was a scarcity of quality seeds and fertilisers in the country before the year 2014, he said they had taken steps for the import of nano fertilisers. He said the Central government had increased the MSP of 29 types of crops.

Kishan Reddy said that they had built 20 lakh houses for the homeless in the country and asked the State government as to how many houses it built during its last eight years rule. He made it clear that the Union government was ready to extend financial support without any limit on the number of the houses. He also said they had given Rs 2 lakh crore to beneficiaries of different schemes in the country and added that they issued 10 crore domestic gas connections after coming to power in 2014 besides building 12 crore individual household toilets.