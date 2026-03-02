India strengthens indigenous defence

Hyderabad: Ina major step towards strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the Authority of Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of the Carrier Command Post Tracked (CCPT) vehicle was formally transferred on Friday at Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK).

The CCPT vehicle, designed by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), DRDO, serves as a command vehicle for the effective deployment of self-propelled artillery guns. Built on the extended chassis of the BMP-2, it matches the mobility of SP guns on tracked platforms, thereby fulfilling the requirements of the Indian Army.

The transfer ceremony was conducted between CVRDE and CQA (ICV), the nodal DGQA authority for CCPT, in the presence of production partners OFMK and BEL, Bengaluru, along with representatives from the Indian Army's Directorate of Artillery. Senior officials attending included SS Prasad, CGM, OFMK; Rajesh Kumar J, Scientist ‘H’ & Director, CVRDE; Brigadier Sandeep Acharyya, Controller, CQA (ICV); Brigadier K Sri Ram Kumar, Controller, CQA (HV); Sangeeta Srivastava, GM, BEL Bengaluru; M. Saravanan, Officiating ADGQA (CV); Colonel Arijit Saha, CME, MAG No. 7; and Major Saim Faraz, DG Artillery Directorate.

This milestone paves the way for the delivery of 41 CCPT vehicles by March 2026, to be deployed alongside K9 VAJRA SP guns in forward areas. The CCPT integrates the i3CAT (Integrated Command Control and Communication System for Artillery Tracked), making it the first highly mobile tracked command post for artillery regiments. It can function at both regimental and battery levels, coordinating tactical and technical fire control operations.

The CCPT accommodates a crew of nine (driver, gunner, and seven operators) and is jointly manufactured by OFMK and BEL. It represents a collaborative ecosystem of expertise from DRDO, DPSUs, and DGQA, reinforcing India’s commitment to indigenous defence development.