Indian embassy reaches out to stranded worker

Charminar: An Indian migrant worker who had gone to Saudi Arabia in search of temporary work is now desperate to return back to his native place, after the company in which he was working left him in lurch. In a video making rounds on social media, he who is undergoing through huge financial crisis, has appealed to the India authorities to arrange for his return home.

Mirza Ateeq Baig, who hails from the city, went to Saudi Arabia to work in a contracting company in Riyadh. Ateeq shared a video with social activist Amjed Ullah Khan requesting him to help in returning to Hyderabad.

In the video shared on Twitter by Amjed Ullah Khan on Wednesday, Ateeq alleged that a contracting company called SASS Development Group had not paid him in the salary for over two months, which led him into financial crises due to which he was not able to have a single meal in a day. He also claimed that he was restricted to return to India.

After social activist and spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjed Ullah Khan brought the issue to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy in Riyadh urging the authorities to rescue him, they responded to his tweet. The authorities took the matter on an urgent basis and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh aided and extended help to Ateeq. Later, the SASS Development Group also reacted to the video of Ateeq. The company stated in a tweet that Mirza Ateeq Baigdid not report to the company for about two months.

.@DrSJaishankar Sir, Mirza Ateeq Baig (Aqama No: 2461432946) working in SASS Development Group in Riyadh is not being allowed to go back to India since last three years, Ask @IndianEmbRiyadh to verfy this video and call him on 0572556130 and rescue him@meaMADAD @ProtectorGenGOI pic.twitter.com/C6cRXaPobw — Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) (@MBTparty) March 16, 2021



