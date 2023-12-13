Indian Navy band concert in the city tomorrow

Hyderabad: The 36-men Indian Navy Band from Eastern Naval Command (Visakhapatnam) will be performing a band concert at Dr BR Ambedkar Statue, near Tank Bund, NTR Marg, on Thursday (14 December). A defence communique on Tuesday said that the Indian Navy Celebrates Navy Day every year on December 4 to commemorate the decisive and course-changing actions during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

As part of this tradition, the band concert is organised. The concert will commence at 6 p.m. in the evening for approximately one hour, with the Band playing a soulful combination of memorable melodies including Western and Telugu numbers. The event is open to the public and is free. Parking for vehicles and people attending the concert will be at the HMDA grounds (adjacent to Dr BR Ambedkar Statue Memorial Park).

This event is being organised by Station Commander Navy with support from the Telangana State government. “Citizens of the twin City” are invited to come in large numbers and enjoy this soulful music presented by the Indian Navy Band,” the communique added.