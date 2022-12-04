India's first Gold ATM launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India's first Gold ATM began its operations in Hyderabad and now users can purchase pure gold coins from the ATM using their debit and credit cards. According to the sources, the first Gold ATM was inaugurated at Raghupathi Chambers in Begumpet, Hyderabad. Telangana women commission chairperson Sunitha Lakshmareddy inaugurated the gold ATM centre.



Users can purchase gold coins from 0.5 grams to 100 grams and the customers will also get a certificate stating their purity and weight. Gold ATMs will be available for 24 hours. It is said that the officials will set the Gold ATMs at Guljar House, Secunderabad and Abids in Hyderabad and Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Warangal.