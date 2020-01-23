Indira Gandhi National Open University admissions open for January

Nampally: IGNOU invites applications for its various programmes like Certificate, PG Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma, UG & PG programmes for January 2020 admission cycle. The last date for submitting the filled in application forms for all the programmes has been extended to January 31 through online link given at the IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.

Fee is exempted for the students from SC and ST categories joining all the IGNOU Programmes except Master's Degree Programmes, as per the guidelines of the University. All the aspiring candidates can avail the above facility extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).