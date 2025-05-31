Indiramma housing scheme delayed in Sircilla: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: State Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said that the implementation of the Indiramma housing scheme was delayed in Sircilla Assembly Constituency as the BRS leader and local MLA KT Rama Rao has not submitted a list of beneficiaries to the officials.

The government has brought a new norm giving opposition MLAs to select 40 per cent of the beneficiaries of Indiramma houses and forward the list to the Housing department. The Minister said that KTR defied the orders and as a result, the official process in the selection of the beneficiaries did not take place. After coming to know, the local authorities have been asked to select the names and finalise them immediately.

Stating that 2.10 lakh beneficiaries have been identified across the State till the date, Srinivasa Reddy also took strong exception to the KTR’s repeated comments against him saying that ED raided his houses with currency counting machines. He said that no raid was conducted by the central agency in his house.

Srinivasa Reddy said that all the beneficiaries list will be finalised by June 10. Under the pilot project, he said that 42,000 houses were sanctioned and the construction of 20,000 houses was already started.

100 houses are ready for house warming this month. In the ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Authority) limits, the government sanctioned 9,200 houses for Chenchu tribes. Four storey buildings will be constructed in Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda municipal corporations in view of lack of availability of government land to build independent houses for the beneficiaries.